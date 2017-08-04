No outcome yet after latest Happy Paws RSPCA raid

THE outcome of a recent RSPCA raid at no-kill animal shelter Happy Paws Haven may not be known until the owner next appears in court.

On Monday, RSPCA inspectors investigating a formal complaint about a concern for animal welfare visited the site on Tindal Rd, Eatonsville, to assess the condition of a number of animals.

It is believed no cats or dogs were removed from the site as a result of the inspection.

But an RPSCA spokeswoman was not able to confirm any details, or whether fresh charges would be laid against Happy Paws owner Sally Rogers, due to an ongoing court case.

Earlier this year, Ms Rogers pleaded not guilty to six counts of failing to ensure animals in her care received veterinary treatment, following an RSPCA raid on the Eatonsville property in May last year.

A magistrate-only trial in relation to the charges began in Grafton Local Court on May 17, and is expected to resume on August 23.

Ms Rogers has declined to comment on the RSPCA raid due to legal advice, but told The Daily Examiner yesterday that the animal rescue shelter had taken delivery of a new kitten house, which would allow them to take on more animals.

"Last year after the (first) RSPCA visit, we decided maybe one of the problems was the old kitten house,” she said.

"It was starting to get old and areas of it were really hard to clean so we dismantled it.

"We ran a re-homing drive and have taken very few cats in at all since last year. The new structure arrived today, so now we just have some modifications to make to it to make sure it meets all criteria.

"It's been an exciting day.”