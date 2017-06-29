22°
No pay rise for Clarence councillors

29th Jun 2017 9:00 AM

CLARENCE Valley councillors voted at the June meeting not to accept a 2.5% pay increase which was determined by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal to be payable to councillors and the mayor effective from July 1, 2017.

Council adopted the same level of fees payable to councillors in line with the 2016-17 financial year of $17,490 per annum, plus an additional amount to the mayor of $35,225 per annum and an additional amount to the deputy mayor of $2935, with those fees effective from July 1, 2017 to June 20, 2018.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council local government remuneration tribunal pay rise

