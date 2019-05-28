NO PHONE: Telstra outage affecting Clarence Valley

Red telephone receiver hanging over gray background concept for on the phone, on hold or contact us

TELSTRA have confirmed there is a fault in the Clarence Valley network that is impacting on a number of products, including phone and internet lines.

Reports have been coming in from across the Clarence Valley of intermittent dropouts in services throughout the days in areas such as Maclean, Yamba and Grafton.

A spokesperson has said that they believe there is a transmission issue causing it, and their technicians are currently on their way to the site.

They said the fault report had only been reported, and more information would be available once technicians had made an assessment.