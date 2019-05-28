Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Red telephone receiver hanging over gray background concept for on the phone, on hold or contact us
Red telephone receiver hanging over gray background concept for on the phone, on hold or contact us BrianAJackson
Breaking

NO PHONE: Telstra outage affecting Clarence Valley

Adam Hourigan
by
28th May 2019 4:08 PM

TELSTRA have confirmed there is a fault in the Clarence Valley network that is impacting on a number of products, including phone and internet lines.

Reports have been coming in from across the Clarence Valley of intermittent dropouts in services throughout the days in areas such as Maclean, Yamba and Grafton.

A spokesperson has said that they believe there is a transmission issue causing it, and their technicians are currently on their way to the site.

They said the fault report had only been reported, and more information would be available once technicians had made an assessment.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    It's easy to be green in Maclean High Shrek show

    premium_icon It's easy to be green in Maclean High Shrek show

    Art & Theatre Don't be a donkey, get a ticket to see latest school production

    Pool proposal 'closure by stealth'

    premium_icon Pool proposal 'closure by stealth'

    Council News South Grafton swimming pool under threat of council closure.

    Help shape Maclean's cultural future

    premium_icon Help shape Maclean's cultural future

    Council News Plan for new hall up for public comment

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News The Jabra Active Elite 65t feature excellent sound, connectivity