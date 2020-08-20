Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Health

‘No possible way’ to make COVID vaccine mandatory: MP

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE is "no possible way" any Australian government could force someone to take the COVID vaccine.

That's the view of Dawson MP George Christensen, who has clarified the Federal Government's stance.

It comes after the government secured a major deal to produce a vaccine locally, if trials succeed.

It has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to secure Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine.

If it is successful, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would have a target of 95 per cent vaccination, to account for people with health conditions that prevented them being vaccinated.

More stories:

Mackay feeling the pain of national specialist shortage

Staggering crisis at Mackay Hospital revealed

'Take the health crisis in the bush seriously'

"I would expect it to be as mandatory as you could possibly make it," Mr Morrison told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

"There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis."

Reader poll

Will you get the COVID-19 vaccination when available?

View Results

Mr Christensen told the Daily Mercury this did not mean people would be forced to have the vaccine.

"There is no possible way any Australian government could force someone to take a vaccine if they don't want to take it, so while the vaccine may be as mandatory as the government can make it won't actually be mandatory in the true sense of the word," he said.

Image of a person getting a vaccine.
Image of a person getting a vaccine.

The Dawson MP referenced vaccines on his Facebook page last week while responding to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young's message to Queenslanders that "it's unlikely we will return to life as we knew it".

"The only difference to 'life as we knew it' should be the ongoing presence of the COVID-19 virus in the world and perhaps the several vaccines that people should be able to choose as to whether they receive or not," Mr Christensen wrote.

Subscriber benefits:

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

More Stories

auspol coronavirus mackay covid vaccine george christensen mp for dawson scott morrison
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LET’S VOTE: Help us choose name for new Grafton bridge

        Premium Content LET’S VOTE: Help us choose name for new Grafton bridge

        News WE’RE asking readers what they think is the most suitable name to put forward in a submission to Transport for NSW for the new Grafton bridge.

        Submissions sought for bushfire class action

        Premium Content Submissions sought for bushfire class action

        News Who’s to blame for the devastating bushfires that ripped through the Clarence...

        UPDATE: Have you seen these puppies?

        Premium Content UPDATE: Have you seen these puppies?

        Crime It’s believed the two male Border Collie-cross puppies that vanished from...

        GONE FISHIN’: Northern grounds prove fertile for fishers

        Premium Content GONE FISHIN’: Northern grounds prove fertile for fishers

        Fishing Offshore the mulloway have been on the bite, with bream are still keeping estuary...