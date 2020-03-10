No quarantine for Fyfe despite Dockers scare

THE AFL says there is no need to quarantine Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe from Tuesday's captains' day after a Dockers teammate was tested for coronavirus after suffering flu-like symptoms.

The shock development comes as the AFL prepares to address clubs on how coronavirus could disrupt the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The Dockers player had been in contact with a friend who by a friend who had been to China, where there have been more than 80,000 reported cases of the deadly disease.

Watch every match of every round of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE & On-Demand with KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"Fremantle Football Club advises that a player has been sent for precautionary COVID-19 testing after having contact with a friend who had been in China earlier this year," a club statement read.

"The player has advised the club that after his friend returned from China the friend underwent a 14-day isolation period, as recommended by the Australian Government for all Australians returning from China.

"The player reported to club medical staff (on Monday) that he was suffering flu-like symptoms and, as a precautionary measure and despite the fact that the friend had reported no flu-like symptoms, the player was immediately sent for testing and isolated."

Greater Western Sydney has restricted access to its football department to players, coaches and staff primarily to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

"Extra precautions have been put in place around the football department to limit the number of visitors passing through that area," a Giants spokesman said.

Nat Fyfe will still be attending today’s Captains Day. Picture: AAP

The player's friend reported suffering no flu symptoms during the isolation period.

However, the club has taken no risks after the player suffered "flu-like symptoms".

Fremantle will learn the player's results in the next 24-48 hours.

Dockers captain Nat Fyfe said he found out the news on Monday night and all players in the league needed to be on alert.

"We're not identifying the player," Fyfe said.

"All of the usual precautionary measures have been taken. It's very low risk, but given how serious this virus is we're stepping through the process.

"This incident only came to light late last night, I haven't spoken to any players about it specifically. The phone has been running hot and there may still be a bit to come.

"I'm not sure what protocols the AFL will step us through.

"This is the start, potentially, of something much bigger later this year because this thing doesn't look like stopping or slowing down any time soon.

"I've been told at the moment not to worry too much, but to watch it with caution and notice."

The AFL was forced to move the St Kilda-Port Adelaide match from China to Marvel Stadium, which was due to be played on May 31.