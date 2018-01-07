No raining on MacMarkets Day parade

Anne Farrell, Alan Western, Ken Ford, Geoff Thame, Glenn Brown and Holly Schilling from Maclean Rotary cook up a hearty meal for the crowds.

WITH hardly a cloud in the sky and a warm, summer sun, Maclean couldn't have chanced upon a more perfect day for the annual Macmarkets.

More than 2000 people descended on the Scottish township to enjoy a wide range of activities, from hot rods, rides, cultural culinary tastes.

Market stalls which snaked through River Street ranged from arts and crafts, clothing to vinyl records.

Of course, such a market wouldn't be complete with the Scottish bagpipe band, always a highlight of the Macmarkets.

The Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association took the opportunity to launch the annual 8x8 Small Works competition in which artists can interpret a chosen theme any way they like, so long as it fits within an 8x8 frame.

A few stalls down were the Maclean Scottish Town Dance team who eagerly performed to the passing crowds.

However, memories of the storm that tore through the township last Tuesday weren't far from people's minds, despite the commendable clean-up effort made by residents, businesses and essential services.

Chairs flying down River Street, poles bending in all directions and a last minute decision to duck down to the Spar for a few small items that quickly led to seeking refuge inside their car were just some of the stories heard throughout the throng.

Colleen Shields, who is up from Newcastle visiting friends from Yamba had a wild ride inside their caravan.

"The whole thing just shook, but there wasn't much we could do,” she said.

"Fortunately we didn't suffer too much damage compared to others.”