No raining on South's big day, despite the wet

THE rain came and went, but it didn't deter a strong crowd from kicking off the main week of the carnival on South Grafton Cup day.

A predominantly young crowd defied the cold conditions and winter hues to brighten up the cloudy day.

And despite there being no fashions up for judging yesterday, many made the effort in primary red and yellow colours.

One group celebrating their 'not as young as they used to be' on the day was the Grafton High School class of 1999, who came back to the place of their 10-year reunion to catch up with old classmates.

Gathered around the Kensei bar, some sheepishly introduced themselves, others hugged, reminisced and generally enjoyed the atmosphere of the race day.

Organiser Jaz Munro said that South Cup Day was an obvious choice to hold the 20-year reunion.

"It's nostalgic, everyone gets emotive because it's the races and we all grew up here,” he said.

"It's easy and familiar, and not too busy, and gives us a double reason to come home.

"We even get the entertainment provided,” he said with a laugh.

And there was no lacking in style from the group, with many of the men suiting up and the women dressing to impress for the event.

With some guests arriving for the start of the race week in earnest, there were nine races on offer, including the featured South Grafton Cup.

The races will continue tomorrow with the barrier draw luncheon from 10.30am in the Parade Yard pavilion.

On Wednesday and Thursday will be the Ramornie Handicap, and Grafton Cup, the two main races of the July Carnival, with it concluding next Sunday on Maclean Cup day.