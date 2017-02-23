No recognition for missing teacher in bridge naming

THERE will be no recognition for missing popular Clarence Valley school teacher Sharon Edwards when the Sportsmans Creek Bridge at Lawrence in completed.

Mrs Edwards disappeared nearly two years ago and police are treating the search for her as a murder investigation.

Council received a request, via Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, to have the new bridge named in her honour.

Last week a council committee ignored that request and this week the full council ratified that decision.

Mrs Edwards' family has a property at Lawrence.