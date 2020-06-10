NO REGRETS: CEO on late bid for Maclean RSL

FOR SALE: A $1.3m bid by Riverview Funerals has been made for the Maclean Services Club premises, owned by the Maclean RSL Sub-branch.

MACLEAN Services Club is now assessing “several options” in light of a vote to accept a sale of the RSL to a funeral home.

Last week members of the Maclean RSL sub-branch overwhelmingly voted to endorse the sale of their club premises to Riverview Funerals.

Maclean Services Club leases the building from the sub-branch and the lease is due to finish in 2022.

CEO Steven Fraser said the club had put in an offer “for the same amount of money” on May 27, two days before sub-branch members were required to submit their votes on the $1.3 million offer already tabled.

Mr Fraser said he did not regret submitting an offer until after Riverview had tabled theirs because he did not want the process to become a ‘Dutch auction’.

A Dutch auction refers to the process of an informal auction and Mr Fraser said the club would now be assessing its options.

The club had earlier issued an emotive letter to all its members, promising it would be tabling its own offer to ensure the club could continue to operate beyond 2022.

“We certainly have several options, as it is the (RSL) Custodians in Sydney who have the last say,” he said.

“We have some issues that need to be addressed by the Custodians in Sydney.”

The RSL sub-branch ­declined an invitation to ­comment and has previously stated it would proceed with the sale “out of the public eye”.