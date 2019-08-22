'No regrets' year after Lib spill: Dutton

PETER Dutton has "no regrets" 12 months on from the Liberal leadership stoush that ended Malcolm Turnbull's leadership and elevated Scott Morrison to the top job.

Wednesday marked the anniversary of Mr Dutton's failed tilt at the leadership, at the start of a tumultuous political week, and Mr Morrison will clock up a year as leader this Saturday.

Mr Morrison went on to retain government at the May 18 election and the coalition now narrowly leads Labor in published polls.

The home affairs minister said Australians had moved on from the events of August 2018.

"People were relieved we changed leader of the Liberal party and in Scott Morrison we've got now a leader that reflects the values of not only the party but the country as well," Mr Dutton told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

"We've also saved our country from Bill Shorten becoming prime minister.

"So, no regrets in that regard, but I think people have moved on with their lives and for us ... I think as a government we are headed in the right direction."

The business sector has applauded the Morrison government for securing the passage of personal income tax cuts and small business tax measures over the past year.

"A further success has been the extent to which the re-elected Morrison government has enlivened expectations that policy measures will be pursued in areas of fundamental importance to Australia's economic and broader social development," Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox told AAP.

These include areas like education and training, industrial relations, infrastructure and industry development.

But unions point to the hard economic reality of life under Mr Morrison's, both as treasurer and now prime minister.

Economic growth has slumped to its slowest pace in the 10-years since the global financial crisis.

Wages are stagnant, 1.8 million Australians are looking for work or more work, household debt is high, living standards are going backwards and collective bargaining has collapsed.

"They believe in the trickle-down effect, they relied on businesses to pass on pay increases when profits and productivity have increased," ACTU secretary Sally McManus told AAP.

"Yet this has not occurred, and as a result, the economy is stalling."

Ms McManus also said the government has now opened the doors of Parliament House to big business lobbyists actively canvassing changes to industrial relations.