Long spell of rain predicted for the Valley

STORMY WEATHER: Felicity Higgins and Cadence Wilkinson-Byrnes take some cover under some grey skies in Grafton.

CLEAN out your gutters and check the storm drains - it's about to get wet in the Clarence Valley.

From tomorrow afternoon, a large weather system will close in on the east coast, bringing up to 40mm of rain.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said due to the size and width of the system, once the rain starts it is expected to be consistent.

It will also contribute to cooler temperatures, with a top of 18 degrees forecast for tomorrow.

"Starting tomorrow, areas of rain will start to develop and become pretty heavy," she said.

"Most of that will probably fall later on Friday and into Saturday, which will be much lighter; anywhere around 4 and 10mm."

The weather event expected for the Clarence Valley is not associated with the system hanging over Queensland, which is fuelling fears of more flooding to areas hit by Cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

"But this one won't just be Grafton, it will be right up through Queensland and down to Tasmania," Ms Westcott said.

"It's quite slow moving but the good news is it will clear. Certainly by Sunday can go do your washing again."

Next week, there will be a bit of sunshine to dry out the ground.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is forecast to bring mostly clear skies to Grafton with high temperatures of 24 degrees each day, and tops of about 23 degrees for Yamba.

"Once this goes there will be a big high pressure system that comes in behind it and hangs around for a few days," Ms Westcott said.

"It should be pretty comfortable."

For the latest weather warnings, go to the Bureau of Meteorology.