No rest for emergency services as heavy rain expected

STILL GIVIVG: Gladstone and Mt Larcom SES volunteers Imogen Bangall, Jessie Bell, Daniel Batkines and Brian Kessner protect a property in South Gladstone by adding plastic and sandbags to the rear door. Mike Richards GLA141218WTHR

GLADSTONE'S State Emergency Services are handing out sandbags ahead of predicted heavy rain this weekend.

Sandbags have been filled and delivered to incapable and elderly residents while other at-risk residents have collected bags.

Local SES controller Doug Savage said the main risks were the "usual suspects".

"So tidy up your yard and make sure nothing can blow around," he said.

"At this stage we're more likely to have a lot of rain than a lot of wind.

"So it will be a case of if you live in a flood-prone area, make sure you're ready and not driving through floodwaters.

"All the groups are active at the moment providing sandbags for people as they require them.

"A lot of people have already rung and asked for sandbags as a precautionary measure."

SES groups at Calliope, Mount Larcom, Boyne Island and Gladstone are already handing out the bags.

Volunteers and staff were on site yesterday preparing for the rain event.

Meanwhile, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher urged residents to take care during periods of heavy rain.

"People need to be made aware that this is going to be a significant rain event," he said.

"We're asking those people to prepare yourselves at home now.

"Prepare to make sure your yards are cleaned up, prepare to make sure if you need to leave your home you can leave safely. "But please, if it's flooded, forget it."

Having recently dealt with devastating bushfires across the region, Mr Butcher said he was confident residents would heed the warnings and take caution.

"We've certainly seen the challenges that were presented during recent fires," he said.

"Some people did fantastically well to leave when they were told but others were stubborn and stayed where they thought they'd be safe.

"If you're asked to leave or if you're asked to do something, please listen.

"Don't dig your heels in when instructed to do something in one of these major events."

Matt Taylor