Emergencies double up for the Clarence

EMERGENCY services in the Clarence Valley were kept busy on Thursday with two incidents unfolding within hours of one another.

The first was just north of Lawrence when a vehicle collided with a power pole, trapping a 25-year-old woman. The sole occupant was released by emergency services personnel and airlifted via Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital. It's understood the young woman is in a stable condition.

A short time later, a female driver travelling along River Street, Maclean lost control of her vehicle on the bend outside Harvey Norman and mounted the curb.

When emergency services arrived, the vehicle had come to rest out the front of the Argyle Hotel ('Middle Pub') after colliding with a small brick garden wall.

The woman was transported via ambulance to Maclean District Hospital.