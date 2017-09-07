No right to judge the lives of others

"How can you possibly make a perception of something you've never lived?”

They are the words of South Grafton's Shanette Casey on how people can judge the LGBTQI on who they love and how they choose to live their life.

"I would like to see everyone treated as an equal as human being, not to feel as though you are ostracised because you are different,” she said.

"Because I'm transgender and I'm part of the gay community, I know what it's like to put over there other than to be put with everyone else, and I have many beautiful friends...who are longing to be married and just be treated as an individual.”

After having a difficult life, Ms Casey said it was important to accept people for who they were and stop trying to change them.

"Stop putting a label there and stop feeling you have the right to say no,” she said.

"Nobody I've met in this lifetime looks to have a crown of authority on their head to make those choices.”

Growing up in Corindi Beach, Ms Casey always felt like a woman, and experienced many years of abuse and persecution.

It wasn't until she moved to Sydney and became exposed to the community on Oxford St that she felt more like herself.

"I fought against it for a while because of religious people in my life making me feel guilty,” she said.

After getting a blood test from an endocrinologist at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney, Ms Casey was classified as being 85% female.

Ms Casey said she knows what it's like to be a minority and found it disturbing when the marriage equality debate began to rage in Australian politics.

"It did upset me, but I sat back and I thought if it's going to be resolved, it will be,” she said.

"Because I have come up against so much discrimination in my time, you reach a level where you think 'well here is another level again, I'll just sit back and I'll see what evolves'.

"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, you're never going to find people all agreeing on the same thing, but because you have the right, it doesn't give you the right to condemn and continue on with all the other 'this is wrong'.

"There are a lot of things I don't like, but it doesn't give me the right to judge either.”