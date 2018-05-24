De Villiers becomes Big Bash hot property

ONLY unexpected unavailability from either Jofra Archer or Tymal Mills could see South African great AB de Villiers become a Hurricane in 2018-19.

And even if one of Hobart's two imports wasn't available for BBL-08, Hurricanes chief Nick Cummins isn't convinced de Villiers would be on the market this summer.

De Villiers shocked cricketing circles overnight when he announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately, with the news to send Twenty20 franchises in competitions around the world into a frenzy.

However Cummins - who has not hidden his desire to lure the superstar to Hobart after attempting to sign him while at the Sydney Thunder - believes the 34-year-old is likely to play domestic cricket in his home country this year.

"If one of our overseas players wasn't available then that opens up an opportunity but as it is, we have our two overseas players contracted so we couldn't fit him in," Cummins said.

AB de Villiers bats during the VIVO IPL Twenty20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore, India. Picture: AP

"But if one of our guys, Archer or Mills couldn't come for whatever reason, and AB was interested - I haven't actually spoken to him or his manager recently - I spoke to his manager on going for the last five years, then of course you would see.

"I did note he expressed interest in playing for the Titans this year too so maybe he is just going to play in South Africa, but I'm not sure."

De Villiers retires having played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 international T20s, amassing a total of 20,014 runs at the highest level.

In a video posted to Twitter last night, he said he has not given any thought to playing overseas, outside his IPL commitments.

"I have no plans to play overseas, in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will continue to be the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and the Proteas."

Tymal Mills has another year left on his contract with the Hobart Hurricanes. Picture: GETTY

Meanwhile, Cummins said a decision which will see Brighton enter the CTPL in third grade from this season will provide more opportunities for players in the fast growing municipality.

While still to be formally approved by the Premier League committee, Brighton will initially field a third grade side before looking to move up the grades in the coming years.

"We need to ensure our premier cricket teams are based where the people are and Brighton is an expanding area of Hobart and looking at demographic projections, it is going to be even bigger by 2030," Cummins said.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer bowls during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). Picture: AFP

"We have to ensure we have got quality teams where quality facilities are, with the Brighton Council putting money into Pontville with the turf wickets and turf practice wickets, they are premier cricket ready in that regard.

"But at this point it would be a third grade team and we would monitor the progress of the new club and their capability of rising in the grades."