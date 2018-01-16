NO SHADE, NO PLAY: Eloise Black and her two children playing at Junction Hill park.

NO SHADE, NO PLAY: Eloise Black and her two children playing at Junction Hill park. Ebony Stansfield.

RESIDENTS in Grafton have expressed their concerns about the lack of shade sails at their local children's playgrounds.

Barnier Park at Junction Hill is just one of these parks, that sits in direct sunlight and offers no type of shade.

Eloise Black a mother of two who was playing with her children at the Junction Hill park at the time, said they only go there if there is breeze or if it's overcast, otherwise it's too hot.

When the park was opened by council over two years ago, a large tree created shade over half of the park, this has since been removed.

In the nearby playgroup centre directly next to the park, all three sections of the play equipments are covered by large shade sails.

On the Facebook group Clarence Valley Rate Payers, Residents & Business Owners members have expressed the need of a shade sail to be installed.

With one member Shayna Delaforce posting, 'Are there any plans for any shade sails or the like to be installed out at the Junction Hill park? Such a good park but the full sun is a killer and all the equipment would get so hot and be unusable on a roasting day...'

This isn't the only park that doesn't have a sail installed, other members of the group highlight the lack of sun sail in Wherrett Park, Broomshead Park and the skatepark in Yamba.

Lynda Leslie responded to Shayna, 'Wherrett Park in Maclean is the same, the only tree which gave any form of shade blew down in last weeks storm. I think I recall Craig Howe saying that playgrounds were being upgraded which includes shading of some sort, but don't hold your breath waiting.'

Mary Salter wrote, "I don't understand why a shade sail over EVERY children's playground is not compulsory- Brooms head is another example of CVC not caring for the children - surely Council are aware of Australia's melanoma rates!”

In a statement by the Cancer Council they said that sunburn in childhood increases the risk of developing melanoma as an adult.

With staying out of direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day is both sensible and highly recommended by them.

The Cancer council website states that Melanoma usually occurs on the parts of the body that have been overexposed to the sun.

Melanoma is the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in Australia, which along with New Zealand has the world's highest incidence rate for melanoma.