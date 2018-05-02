'No shadow hanging over new CEO': Mayor says

THE senior officer chosen to head the Ipswich City Council is a man of integrity, Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said.

Sean Madigan, a former Queensland Police detective and a long-term public servant, was unanimously endorsed by councillors to become the new chief executive officer yesterday.

Appointed at a time of uncertainty about the council, Mr Madigan has pledged to rebuild trust with a community rattled by a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

In his first address to ratepayers as incoming CEO, Mr Madigan promised to focus on public service and said he would usher in a "new era" of professional leadership.

The former cop was hired in August 2015 under then chief executive officer Jim Lindsay and mayor Paul Pisasale.

In his praise of Mr Madigan yesterday, Cr Antoniolli moved to assure residents the new CEO would bring a clean slate to the office.

"There is no shadow hanging over Sean Madigan," he said.

"He is a man of high integrity."

Councillor Kylie Stoneman acknowledged the challenge of Mr Madigan's internal promotion.

"I think you were behind the eight-ball because you were an internal candidate," she said.

The appointment of Mr Madigan was unanimous.

Councillor Paul Tully, who helped hire Mr Madigan in 2015, said the appointment was "a breath of fresh air and an opportunity for our city to move forward".