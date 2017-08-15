No shortage of cake for Hanks South birthday

PARTY TIME: Heidi Hampton, Tracey Becker, Sharon Lentfer, Chrissy Hancock and Jessica Holder at Hanks South Grafton celebrate the shop's fifth birthday.

HANK'S Kitchen South Grafton turns five today, and naturally, there's no shortage of cake on offer.

The popular bakery has regular customers waiting each morning for the doors to open so they can grab some baked goodness in the distinct green bag.

After listening to their customers over the years, owner Christina Hancock knew opening the South Grafton store was the right thing to do.

"People always commented how amazing it would be to be able to get their Hank's Kitchen fix at South Grafton,” Ms Hancock said.

"We are always looking for ways to service our customers better and we thought opening another Hank's Kitchen store would be the perfect way to do that.”

So to thank all its customers and help celebrate its fifth birthday the South Grafton shop is offering a week of fabulous giveaways and prizes to spread birthday joy all around.

Hank's Kitchen South Grafton and Grafton are part of the Hank's Kitchen family, with staff moving between the two stores.

"No matter which store you go to you will always see a friendly staff member you know,” Ms Hancock said.

"We work as one big family with Sharon Lentfer and Deb Johnstone as our store team leaders.”