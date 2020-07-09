Menu
Turf St Crash
BLACK SPOT: Lack of signage blamed for T-bone crash

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
A WOMAN involved in a two-vehicle collision at Grafton has blamed a lack of signage at the intersection.

The 48-year-old Wells Crossing woman was travelling east in a silver station wagon along North St about 11am Thursday, July 9, when she failed to give way to traffic on the Summerland Way, and crashed into the driver's side door of another silver station wagon travelling south.

ORIGINAL STORY: Elderly man injured in crash at Grafton

The elderly driver was placed into a neck brace and assisted from the vehicle by SES before being taken to hospital.

The intersection where a two-vehicle collision occurred just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020. There is no sign for eastbound motorists in North St (right to left in this image) to give way at Turf St, which is the Summerland Way and main road between Grafton and Casino.
The woman told The Daily Examiner she did not know she was crossing a main road because there were no signs to warn her.

"I don't know these streets and I didn't know this was a main road," she said.

The woman's husband met her at the scene, and added that nearby residents told them there were "accidents there every week".

The 48-year-old woman was uninjured and it is understood her 31-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was also uninjured.

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020.
Dean Broomhall from Broomy's Towing & Recovery towed one of the vehicles involved from the scene and confirmed it was one of the most common locations for callouts to retrieve vehicles.

"It's definitely a regular intersection. I've done three there within the last couple of months," Mr Broomhall said.

Clarence Valley Council, Transport for NSW and Coffs Clarence Police have been contacted for comment.

blackspot car crash summerland way turf st two-vehicle collision
Grafton Daily Examiner

