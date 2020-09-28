NO S**T! Grafton woman’s lucky lottery win

A GRAFTON woman who described her 2020 as "s**t", couldn't believe what she heard when Lucky Lotteries staff rang her to tell her of a $100,000 lottery win.

"Is this a joke or a prank?" she said.

"You've got me all flustered! I am shaking! Oh my god! Oh my god! I can't believe it, this is insane! Oh my gosh. I can't stop crying!"

The regular lotteries player purchased consecutive numbers in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on Monday from Grafton Mall News.

As well as winning the first prize, the Northern Rivers woman also won a consolation prize of $1000, boosting her total win to $101,000.

A Grafton woman has plans for a new car after her Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot win.

Sharing her excitement with an official from The Lott, the delighted winner admitted she could "barely win an argument" so she was shocked to score $100,000.

"I have had such a terrible year, 2020 has really been s**t," she told the official. "This has certainly made it so, so much better!

"As soon as I get off the phone to you, I am going to call my best friend and my daughter."

Grafton Mall News owners Allan and Joan Worland said they couldn't be happier for the winner.

Grafton Mall News owners Allan and Joan Worland were thrilled a customer took home a cool $101,000.

"We are thrilled," Allan said. "She told us she'd won the major prize and we couldn't be happier for her. She's a very deserving winner."

"We've been sharing the news with all of our customers and everyone is happy for our winner," Joan added.

"We haven't had a major prize win in a little while, so we hope this is the beginning of a winning streak."

When asked how she planned to enjoy her prize, the thrilled winner admitted she knew exactly what she was going to do.

"I really want to get myself a new car and I'd love to help my family," she shared. "When we can travel again, I'd like to do an overseas trip."

The lottery win is the second in the past two months for the Clarence Valley, after an unknown person also won $100,000 purchased from the Maclean Newsagency in August.