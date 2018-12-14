Menu
Sarah Moloney of McAuley Catholic College shows off her HSC results.
No "super-genius&#8221; here, just plain hard HSC work

Adam Hourigan
14th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
ONE already has a job in accounting, and the other is hoping to make a career in the NRL, but they both had the same butterflies this morning when they checked their phones.

They need not have worried. For McAuley Catholic College student Sarah Moloney and South Grafton High School captain Ben Liyou they discovered they were among the highest achievers in the Clarence Valley.

READ HERE to find out all the students who made the distinguised achievers list for Band 6's in the Clarence Valley

Miss Moloney said she went for an early morning run, came back to see the result of Band 6 in English Advanced, Mathematics, Religion 2 Unit and Business Studies, E4 in Extension 1 English and E3 in Extension 2 English.

"I was stoked,” she said.

"There were some I put a lot of effort into and I was hoping for good results in, and there was some others I was really surprised with.

"I'd love to say I was a super-genius, but I'm not. It was all hard work.”

Miss Moloney already has a job in accounting in Lismore starting in March next year, and will study a Bachelor of Accounting at the same time.

Miss Moloney said she had a love of writing and travelling, have gone on a cruise, and also travelled to Uluru with family recently.

She paid tribute to her fellow classmates and teachers, saying that the school was a great environment.

"I had teachers that I could email and they'd email straight back...there was a lot of support... we've all pushed and helped each other.”

For Mr Liyou, he woke to see his results not from South Grafton, but on the Gold Coast, where is preparing for pre-season training for both the Gold Coast Titans and the Tweed Coast Seagulls.

TOP TITAN: Ben Liyou on the Gold Coast in his Titans training shirt.
The school captain scored band sixes in Biology, Physics, English Advanced and PDHPE and E3 in Mathematics Extension one and two.

"When I saw the results I could not believe it. I was hoping for at least one band 6, but to get four and two E3's is something I'm very proud of,” he said.

"The key to getting these results was a lot of hard work, but also not putting too much pressure on myself. Having something like footy to focus on has been massive and released a lot of pressure.”

He will also study a Bachelor of Engineering at Griffith University on the Gold Coast while playing for the Tweed Heads in the Mal Meninga Competition and he said the goal was to one day play in the NRL.

The Daily Examiner will publish a full round-up of results from all seven secondary schools in the Clarence Valley. Check out our HSC results double-page feature in tomorrow's paper.

