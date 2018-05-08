NO SUPPORT: Magpies lack bodies in roadtrip thrashing

Magpies leader Ryan Binge has come down hard on his side after a thrashing at the hands of Ballina Seagulls.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies veteran enforcer Ryan Binge is adamant something needs to change at the club after they were left short on numbers in a 72-4 flogging at the hands of Ballina Seagulls.

The Magpies struggled with a lack of numbers through injury and players not showing up for the clash, and according to the front rower, the man with the whistle also did not help the Magpies cause.

"I think everyone was just frustrated and a few bad decisions early on in the game really got to everyone,” Binge said. "Next thing you know we were playing with only 11 blokes out on the field.”

Lower Clarence's veteran halves combination Hugh Stanley and Brian Quinlan found themselves in the sin bin at different stages as the Magpies' temper boiled over at Kingsford Smith Park.

The 12 tries-to-one stoush was a tough lesson for the Lower Clarence side, and Binge said it highlighted the stark differences between the two NRRRL first-grade outfits.

"It was one of those games that you just want to forget about as soon as it is over,” he said. "We weren't playing the best football we could, and a lot of blokes weren't there, which just became a nightmare.

"I think the game just showed what commitment at training can do for a club. They taught us a lesson.”

While he was not willing to blast his side for their lack of commitment at training, due to missing a few sessions himself this season, Binge admitted it needed to be a whole club change.

With the side also down on reserve grade numbers, many of their willing under-18 brigade had to step up into the senior grades after pulling off their own thrilling 26-20 victory.

"It's pretty sad that the under-18s are the ones setting the tone for the club and giving us something to live up to,” Binge said. "It should be the other way around.

"They are outdoing the right thing, they are committed to each other and they are enjoying their football.”

The Magpies will face a tough test at home next weekend as they host 2009 grand final opponents Northern United at Yamba League Field.

With former captain Dan Randall expected to make his return from injury, it will be a welcome boost for a side short on second-rowers. Binge said the club would need all the local support they could get for the clash.