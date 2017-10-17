Hutchens prepping for five-race program

AWARD WINNER: Grafton jockey Matt McGuren with the CRJC 2016/17 premiership jockey tophy he was awarded on Saturday night at the Horse of the Year awards.

AWARD WINNER: Grafton jockey Matt McGuren with the CRJC 2016/17 premiership jockey tophy he was awarded on Saturday night at the Horse of the Year awards. Adam Hourigan

Fresh off winning his second consecutive John Hutchings Memorial Award for Jockey Excellence at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Horse of the Year Awards, Matt McGuren is preparing for a strong five-race program on his home track today.

It's just that the CRJC premiership-winning jockey thinks there is no chance the horses will get to the track.

"I think you might need a set of flippers to run out there in the wet, but we will see what the track offers in the morning," McGuren said.

After claiming more than 114 wins last season - putting him among the top 10 jockeys in Australia - McGuren certainly knows how to find the winning post. And his best chance at doing that today comes in the form of Danielle Cunningham- trained Noble Ethics.

A horse fresh out of the paddock that has just changed stables and a track that could be "bottomless" are just some of challenges facing McGuren today.

Noble Ethics had a couple of good results for former trainer Dan Want earlier this year, but has been in the paddock since his last start at the Gold Coast in March.

McGuren was not sure what to make of his chances today, but was confident Cunningham would have him ready to go for race five on today's program, the NBN Television F&M Class 1 Handicap 1100m.

"Danielle's a trainer we're going to hear a lot more about," McGuren said. "Whenever I get one of her horses, it's well prepared."

He said the distance might not suit the horse, whose win earlier this was over a mile.

"He's first up tomorrow over 1100m so I think he'll be better for the run," McGuren said.

"But I'm not sure what Danielle's done with him, I haven't had him for a gallop."

He said the fresh horse

and the state of the track would guide his tactics for the race.

"He's fresh and the heavy going will make a difference," McGuren said. "I'll be looking to have him a little bit better than midfield and hope he's got something left in the straight.

"He's led over 1200m, but where he is in his prep and the track conditions, I'd rather he had something left in the tank at the end than die halfway down the straight."

McGuren said conditions for horses and jockeys would be extremely challenging today, joking that the track could be bottomless, when tested in the morning.