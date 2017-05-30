Nocturnal Tapes new single just the start

THEIR new single may ask "Is It Too Late", but for Yamba duo Nocturnal Tapes, their moves in the music industry seem to be gaining momentum.

Band members Lachlan Mulligan and Harry Suttor have launched the song, the first release they have done since signing with Sony Entertainment, and already the collaboration is paying dividends.

"It's been good working with those guys, we've been in the studios with different artists, working with them and doing collaborations and playing with ideas," Lachlan said.

"We've also got a promotions team and a bit more structure about this release."

And after officially launching the single at a gig at Byron's Beach Hotel on the weekend, the track attracted attention from one of Australian music's great curators, with Richard Kingsmill spinning the track on his Sunday night Triple J show.

Music-press reviews have been glowing about the release, with music curation site Best Before stating the synth pop-anthem was "Flawlessly mixed and impeccably arranged, the synth-pop anthem is awash with retro guitar licks, soaring synth lines and melodies that dip into falsetto inflections in all the right moments."

"We've been playing this song live for a little while now, and it's been really well received there so we thought it'd be a good one to release," Lachlan said.

This song, and another from their live sets will provide the start point for their upcoming EP, which they are now at work writing and creating, and hope to release in the next few months.

"Once the EP is out, we'll do a big tour, probably one of the biggest we've done so far," Lachlan said.

"And we'll definitely get a Yamba date in there once it's out, but at the moment we're just concentring on getting the music ready."

The single is available for purchase from Itunes or Google Play, and can be streamed via Spotify and Apple Music.