NOISY HIGHWAY: 300 homes to need sound protection

Sapphire to woolgoolga upgrade sound barriers at sapphire. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

MORE than 300 properties adjacent to the Pacific Highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina will qualify to receive noise reduction measures, says a government report.

The Operational Noise Review for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade has been released, revealing expected noise levels and proposed noise mitigation measures for the Glenugie to Pimlico section of the upgrade still under construction.

Among these measures is a sound wall proposed to be built at Tyndale.

An RMS spokesman said the report approved by the Department of Planning and Environment showed a large number of properties were affected.

"Due to the large number of properties eligible for at-house noise treatment, the project team is delivering the program in stages and will contact property owners to confirm next steps,” he said.

"When developing and delivering major road upgrades, Roads and Maritime Services takes a number of steps to understand the expected operational noise impacts.”

"This starts early in project development and predicted noise levels for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade were first modelled as part of the Environmental Impact Statement in 2012.”

He said with the project now under construction, the project team has refined the data based on the final detailed design and location of the new road. Its findings of this

assessment were outlined in the review.

"Noise is assessed based on a complex computer model which takes into account traffic speeds and projected traffic volumes, proportion of light and heavy vehicles, types of road surface and a three-dimensional road design,” he said.

"To manage impacts to communities the project team is using measures to reduce noise levels such as road design and pavement surface types. A noise wall is also proposed at Tyndale.

"In addition to at-source noise mitigation measures, the Operational Noise Review identifies more than 300 properties eligible for consideration of at-house noise treatment. This involves physical changes to improve sound resistance.

"Eligibility and level of treatment is based on the noise model and NSW guidelines to ensure treatment is provided fairly.”

The Operational Noise Review is available to view online. For more information, phone 1800 778 900 or email here.

The RMS is preparing a more detailed analysis of the report and the impact of the works.