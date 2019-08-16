'Nollsie' has Clarence in his sights

SHANNON Noll's everyman appeal lies in his honesty, he strikes a chord with legions of music fans, tapping into an Australian psyche that is both his own and instantly relatable by his audience.

His rise to fame as the runner-up of the first series of Australian Idol in 2003 changed his life from farm hand in Condobolin forever.

Since taking to the stage and commencing his successful recording career, Australia's favourite son "Nollsie” has gone on to receive acclaim with certified triple-platinum sales, number #1 hits, five top 10 albums, has 17 platinum and three gold accreditations, and boasts a reputation as the only Australian male artist in national chart history to have ever achieved 10 consecutive top 10 singles.

With that latter feat in mind, he has embarked on a special tour aptly named The Singles Tour, which arrives in Maclean this weekend and celebrates all his greatest tracks from You Only Live Once (YOLO), Shine, Drive, My Body Loves to Party and of course his nod to the hit What About Me.

And while Noll has been a mainstay on the stages of big festivals and arena shows around the country, the hard-working musician still loves getting off the beaten track more and more.

"When you play a place that doesn't get a lot of entertainment coming through they tend to more responsive. I also love going to new places and having a good look around. I don't think I've been to Maclean so I'm looking forward to checking it out.”

Mere mention of the river system here and Noll's penchant for his favourite pastime quickly followed. "Sounds perfect. I love my fishing so it would be great to get an hour or two to throw the line in there.”

And while this kind of laid-backed persona is part of the appeal of "Nollsie”, he also doesn't mind the opportunity to step out of his comfort zone as demonstrated more recently when he appeared on the reality TV program I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

"I went in there to challenge myself, to see if I could handle it. It's actually really the way it is portrayed on TV. You are locked in there for weeks and weeks on end. You're fed very little so you're starving most of the time. I lost 12 and a half kilos in there. It was hectic but you learn a lot about yourself when put in extreme situations like that.

"To make it through to the end was my goal and to get right to end and come second (to comedian Fiona O'Loughlin), I was over the moon and proud of that effort. The boredom, having no concept of time, no contact with the outside world at all. It was really, really tough in there.”

Tough times is nothing new to the former farmer, who had to sell up because of the drought but is always at the ready to help those still sticking it out.

"I was in Cobar a couple of weeks ago for a wellbeing fundraiser for farmers to help families out there doing it tough. I tour pretty extensively through the bush and always will. It's where I'm from.”

Noll said he missed having an acreage himself "somewhere I could have a few sheep and cattle”.

"My daughter and wife are into horses so it would be great to have a bit of room again. My young fella loves motorbikes so I'd love for them all to be able to get outside and have a muck around.”

Until that happens Noll is busy with his music career, songwriting with people like Mike Carr and Drew McAlister with more to come from the seasoned performer. "I don't want to leave it seven years in between albums again.”

Having been on the scene for more than 15 years Noll said the amount of change he has seen in the industry "has been pretty dramatic” but he is in it for the long haul.

"I love what I'm doing and will continue to do it as long as it's there for me. When I started in 2003 there wasn't such a thing as YouTube. Back then it was Video Hits on a Saturday. Now you've got Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. None of that was around when I started out. CDS have moved into complete digital platforms like Spotify and some artists have even come full circle back to vinyl. There's always something changing.”

He said technology has also made artists "very, very accessible to fans” himself the subject of a viral meme that took on a life of its own.

"Years ago performers had a bit of mystique about them. Now most fans know what everyone's having for breakfast.”

Shannon Noll brings his Singles Tour to the Maclean Bowling Club on Saturday night. Tickets on sale from the club.