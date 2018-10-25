Nominate a Clarence local hero

Des harvey and Mel Livermore are joint citizens of the year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018.

Des harvey and Mel Livermore are joint citizens of the year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles

DO YOU know someone who goes out of their way to make the Clarence Valley a better place?

If you do, why not nominate them for a Clarence Valley Australia Day award?

Residents have the opportunity to recognise a fellow resident's outstanding contribution to the community by nominating them for the 2019 Clarence Valley Australia Day awards.

Nominations are now open for four categories of awards:

Citizen of the Year,

Young Citizen of the Year,

Community Achievement (group/organisation only),

Local Hero.

Mayor Jim Simmons said the Australia Day awards let Clarence residents celebrate all the great things about Australia and being Australian.

"We should celebrate our people, land, diversity, sense of fair go, lifestyle, democracy and the freedoms we all enjoy," he said.

So, if you know of someone who has made a significant contribution to the Clarence community, is an inspirational role model, or demonstrated excellence in their field - nominate them now.

You can nominate online at clarence.nsw.gov.au/australiaday or collect a hard copy form Clarence Valley Council customer service centres in Grafton and Maclean.