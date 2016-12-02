Nominate an Australia Day legend

2015 Jacaranda queen Charlotte White presents Leone Roberts with the 2016 Clarence Valley citizen of the year award at the Australia Day awards at Yamba Golf Club.

THE 2017 Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards has received some wonderful nominations recognising Clarence Valley residents who have made an outstanding contribution to the community.

Nominations close on December 4, but there is still time to submit a nomination for a local Clarence legend.

Nominate at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or visit the Grafton and Maclean council offices for a hard-copy form.

After the nominations close they are judged by a community Australia Day selection panel chaired by a councillor.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on the eve of Australia Day.

Once the nomination period closes, there will be photos and brief profiles of all people and community organisations nominated on Clarence Valley Council's website for everyone to see.

For further details, visit www.clarence.nsw.gov.au or email AustraliaDay@clarence.nsw.gov.au.