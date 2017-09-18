Nominate some Aussie legends

Diane Lee of Townsend was named the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year.

Diane Lee of Townsend was named the 2017 Clarence Valley Citizen of the Year. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons said the 2017 winners - Hannah, Bennett, Roger, Diane and Midnight Basketball - showed there were Clarence Valley people who did outstanding things in the community.

"From saving lives on the beach to busking to raise over $64,000 for patients and kids with cancer, or a young fellow raising money for a school mate with cancer, they're all champions,” he said.

"We want to make sure the 2018 awards will be bigger and better, and it's your chance to unearth our next set of legends.”

So if you know someone in the Clarence community who is making a significant contribution, is an inspirational role model or shows excellence in their field, start nominating now. You can nominate as many people as you like.

The four categories are: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Local Hero and Community Achievement.

The council has made the nomination process simpler this year, with fewer questions.

People can nominate online at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/ australiaday, or pick up a form from Clarence Valley Council customer service centres or phone 66450203 and the documents can be posted to you.