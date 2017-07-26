Nominate today and win $100 voucher at the sports awards

Clarence Valley BMX Club member Tahlia Marsh is representing Australia at the UCI BMX World Championships at Rock Hills, South Carolina, USA from July 23 to 29, 2017.

NOMINATIONS for July Sportsperson of the Month close at 5pm this Friday, with the junior and senior winners announced on the backpage of next Wednesday's DEX.

Winners take home a complimentary Jetts Fitness prize pack and are nominated for the Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Year categories at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by Grafton Shoppingworld and The Daily Examiner to be held at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.

All those who nominate go into the draw to win themselves and the nominee a $100 voucher at the awards.

Download the form on the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email to cvsportsawards@gmail.com. For more information call Hariet on 0409 664 511 or Bill on 6643 0574.