Nominate your business for Telstra Business Awards

ASPIRING entrepreneurs will again have their chance to get their business dreams off the ground, with entries now open for the 2017 Telstra Business Awards.

The annual award that celebrates the achievements and entrepreneurial spirit of Australia's best small and medium businesses and charities is now in its 25th year, and businesses in the Clarence Valley are encouraged to enter.

Telstra Business Group Managing Director and Awards Ambassador, Paul Tyler, said that the Awards are part of Telstra's long-standing commitment to enabling SMBs to thrive.

"Small and medium businesses make a huge contribution to our local communities and national economy. They drive growth and deliver jobs to millions of Australians," he said.

All entrants to the awards receive a comprehensive Business Health Check, which benchmarks their performance against industry standards and identifies improvement opportunities, based on the data provided in the entry form.

"Businesses don't need to win an Award to benefit from the process. By just entering, they have the opportunity to put their business under the microscope and receive valuable insights. If they progress further, then they also enjoy unparalleled networking with peers and the chance to build their profile," Mr Tyler said.

There are five Award categories, designed to allow businesses to shine among their peers: New Business, Micro Business, Small Business, Medium Business and Charity Award. The winner of the Telstra Business of the Year Award can come from any of the above categories.

Entries close Thursday, March 16. Entering the awards starts with being nominated. Anyone can nominate a business by visiting www.telstrabusiness awards.com/nominate.