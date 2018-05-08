Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alana Gordon is crowned the 2017 Jacaranda Queen.
Alana Gordon is crowned the 2017 Jacaranda Queen. Adam Hourigan
News

Nominate yourself for Jacaranda Queen

ebony stansfield
by
8th May 2018 5:00 AM

IF YOU love all things Clarence Valley, the Jacaranda Festival and are a young woman aged 18-29 the Jacaranda Committee wants you to apply to be Jacaranda Queen before nominations close.

All you need is to be passionate about the Clarence Valley and the Jacaranda Festival to nominate, with The nominations for the Jacaranda Queen Candidates will closing May 17 at 5pm.

A spokesperson from the Jacaranda Committee said uf you are interested in becoming a candidate but not sure about finding a sponsoring business' they can help with that as well.

Royal Party Member Brielle Lentfer said going into Jacaranda (Queen Candidates) with no idea what to expect is natural.

"But now that I have entered and finished my time, I wouldn't trade my memories and skills for anything in the world,” she said.

Nomination forms can be download from the Jacaranda website at www.jacarandafestival.com or drop into the Jacaranda office, Level 1, Harvey's Arcade, 54-56 Prince Street.

For more information phone Festival Manager Leah on 6642 3959 or email her at jacarandafest@bigpond.com

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LOOK: Spectacular sun-drenched images

    LOOK: Spectacular sun-drenched images

    Local Faces It's a long way from anywhere, but the light, dust and action combined for some sensational images

    Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

    Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

    News Grafton Walking and Cycling Heritage Trail map available

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY, truck car in accident

    PACIFIC HIGHWAY, truck car in accident

    News Accident on Pacific Highway affects northbound traffic

    • 8th May 2018 8:03 AM
    SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

    premium_icon SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

    Council News SES says ex-mayor wrong about restructure

    Local Partners