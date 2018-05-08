Nominate yourself for Jacaranda Queen

IF YOU love all things Clarence Valley, the Jacaranda Festival and are a young woman aged 18-29 the Jacaranda Committee wants you to apply to be Jacaranda Queen before nominations close.

All you need is to be passionate about the Clarence Valley and the Jacaranda Festival to nominate, with The nominations for the Jacaranda Queen Candidates will closing May 17 at 5pm.

A spokesperson from the Jacaranda Committee said uf you are interested in becoming a candidate but not sure about finding a sponsoring business' they can help with that as well.

Royal Party Member Brielle Lentfer said going into Jacaranda (Queen Candidates) with no idea what to expect is natural.

"But now that I have entered and finished my time, I wouldn't trade my memories and skills for anything in the world,” she said.

Nomination forms can be download from the Jacaranda website at www.jacarandafestival.com or drop into the Jacaranda office, Level 1, Harvey's Arcade, 54-56 Prince Street.

For more information phone Festival Manager Leah on 6642 3959 or email her at jacarandafest@bigpond.com