Nominations are in for Flying Fox Dispersal Committee

The flying foxes in the rainforest outside Maclean High school. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

TWO councillors have been nominated into positions on the council's Flying Fox Dispersal Committee.

Crs Debrah Novak and Andrew Baker have accepted nominations to join two residents from each affected residential zone, community representatives who have a strong commitment to the issue, Member for Page and Member for Clarence or their nominees and a representative of a chamber of commerce or equivalent.

Originally Jason Kingsley nominated Cr Baker and Greg Clancy, but after further discussion Cr Clancy rejected the nomination so Cr Novak could be nominated by Karen Toms.

The financial implications of the committee is estimated to be $20,000, which includes a number of things such as an application for a dispersal licence and the cost of running the committee.

However, from experience of other council dispersals, it is likely the Federal Department of Environment may require an environmental impact statement which would cost between $80,000 and $10,000.

It is understood that given the Maclean Flying Fox camp's national significant declaration under the EPBC Act, it is expected and EIS will be required.

If all the licences are successful, the full dispersal, based on experience of other councils, could cost up to $500,000 per dispersal.

Six councillors voted for accepting the community and council nominations for the committee, and leave open the potential nominations in the future for additional community representative and a peak conservation group representative.

Crs Clancy and Peter Ellem voted against the recommendations.