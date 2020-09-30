Menu
Nominations have been extended for the Clarence Valley’s Australia Day Awards.
News

Nominations extended for Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
30th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
THE nomination period for the Clarence Valley’s Australia Day Awards has been extended.

Clarence Valley Council Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley is calling on locals to nominate unsung heroes.

“We are looking for nominations of individuals and groups who have made an important contribution to our community,” he said.

“They may have been an outstanding representative of the Clarence Valley, volunteered their time, or perhaps their work helps others.

“The Clarence Valley is extremely fortunate to have many incredible people and community groups who consistently go above and beyond and this is a good way to make sure their efforts are recognised.”

Nominations are open in the following categories:

  • Citizen of the Year
  • Junior Citizen of the Year
  • Community Group Achievement Award
  • Local Hero

The nomination process has been extended to November 1 to give residents more time in what has been an unprecedented year of challenges.

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in January attended by all nominees and nominators.

Information and nomination forms can be found at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/australiaday

Grafton Daily Examiner

