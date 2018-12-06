Stunning images come with dire warning
These stunning images might show nature in all its glory, but they come at the same time as a dire warning.
The snaps have been revealed as nominations for the Lumix People's Choice Awards, part of the British Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition.
Photographers are challenged to showcase wildlife photography as an art, while prompting viewers and themselves to consider our place in the natural world, and our responsibility to protect it.
People are now voting for which wondrous animal photo will lead the pack, as beloved broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough delivered an alarming message at the UN climate change summit.
"Right now, we are facing a man-made disaster of global scale. Our greatest threat in thousands of years. Climate Change," Sir Attenborough warned.
"If we don't take action, the collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world is on the horizon."
Perhaps illustrating Sir Attenborough's concerns most vividly was a heart-wrenching image of a polar bear, contending with a dystopian-looking environment.
American Photographer Justin Hofman's "whole body pained" as he papped the arctic creature at an abandoned hunter's camp.
Poor ice conditions make it hard for the polar bear to hunt for food, and Hoffman said he watched as the starving animal slowly heaved itself off the ground.
Despite the grim scene, Spanish photographer Cristobal Serrano had a lively chance encounter with a seemingly surprised crabeater seal - a thriving protected species.
Mr Serrano said he didn't fear the menacing-looking ice-dweller, with its bulging eyes and sharp teeth.
"Seals are remarkably relaxed when it comes to humans and will often be more curious than anything else," Mr Serrano captioned the photo on Instagram.
High up in the trees, a great grey owl and her chicks looked rather surprised to be staring down the lens of Canadian photographer Connor Stefanison's camera.
Nesting atop a broken tree, you could almost be hypnotised by the clan staring intensely through their beady eyes.
And these playful African wild dog pups were playing tug of war with a toy you wouldn't find at your local pet store.
Hungarian snapper Bence Mate said as adults, the dogs native to sub-Saharan African are merciless killers, and this trio appear right on track to live up to his claim.
The cheeky pups were playing with the leg of an impala, and were trying to drag it in three different directions, according to Mr Mate.
Voting for the Lumix People's Choice Awards closes 1am AEDT, Wednesday February 6.
You can vote for your favourite photo here.