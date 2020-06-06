Nominations high for opening winter races

MICHAEL Beattie is preparing for a busy meeting after his Clarence River Jockey Club received almost a ton of nominations for today’s six-race Ulmarra Cup meeting at Grafton.

The CRJC chief executive officer was well pleased with the 96 nominations for the meeting given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always a good meeting for whatever reason. It’s our best half TAB meeting (races are worth $12,000 and not the regular $20,000) of the year.

“We are looking forward to a good day.”

News that RacingNSW is hoping to have crowds returned to racing is also a boost for the CRJC as it prepares for its XXXX Gold July Carnival.

What shape that huge five-meeting carnival takes this year could be decided in Sydney and Grafton this week.

“I am expecting information to come out of RacingNSW this week, more about prizemoney though than anything,” he said.

Just what prizemoney levels the CRJC will be able to provide is dependent on RacingNSW.

Country racing has been racing under a reduced level ($22,000 to $20,000) for regular country TAB meetings but those levels are only in place until June 30.

“Realistically, we need to find out just what the prizemoney levels will be because we are starting to get inquiries,” he said. “Trainers are wanting to know, and that’s quite right too.”

Crowds, prizemoney and whether jockeys are allowed to ride out of their zones are all important parts of the XXXX Gold July Racing Carnival at Grafton.

The CRJC will also announce its 2020 Grafton Cup sponsor for the main day of its Carnival to go with the Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap, feature race on the Wednesday card.

While the CRJC races today, Northern Rivers Racing Association attention then turns to Monday’s Ballina meeting and Thursday’s Lismore meeting.

Nominations for both seven-race TAB meeting have closed but, like Grafton, are set to be big.