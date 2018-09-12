Menu
Nominations open for annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards

SPORTS AWARDS: It's now that time of year to submit your nominations for the Clarence Valley Sports Awards in the Team, Club and Coach of the Year categories, as well as the newly created Volunteer of the Year Award.

If you know a coach or a volunteer who has gone above and beyond in their work with a team or a club, or are a member of a team that's achieved fantastic things, or been involved with a club that's had a stellar 2018, the Clarence Valley Sports Awards committee wants to hear from you.

With great prizes on offer in all four categories, it's a great chance to give a volunteer, coach, team or club the recognition they deserve.

If you don't hold an official title at a club don't fear as anyone can submit a nomination. You could be a parent or teammate ... anyone who knows someone who deserves a little recognition for their sporting achievements.

Last year's winners include Scott Smith for Coach of the Year, the Grafton Ghosts first-grade side claimed Team of the Year and Lower Clarence Rowing Club was named Club of the Year.

Download a nomination form from the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Facebook page and email to cvsportsawards@gmail.com, or alternatively contact 6643 0520 for more information.

The fifth annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards, sponsored by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld, will be on November 17 at the Yamba Golf and Country Club.

