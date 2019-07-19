NOMINATIONS OPEN: Living Sustainably Awards

Do you know someone who is a sustainability crusader?

Do you know someone who is a sustainability crusader? Andy Rogers

THE call has gone out to nominate those who have made outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability in the Clarence Valley.

The Clarence Valley Council is calling for nominations for its annual Living Sustainably Awards and has categories for individuals, community groups, businesses, schools and 'our backyard'.

The our backyard category is new and according to council environmental officer, Suzanne Lynch, has been introduced to applaud the commitment to backyard sustainability that many residents make.

"We would love to get applications from everyday people who are shrinking their carbon footprint and making a difference in their own backyards or their streets," she said.

"This award is open to individual families or groups of residents in a street who have gone the extra mile by growing and sharing food, using renewable energy, incorporating energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, being committed recyclers, growing sustainable gardens or other great sustainable initiatives."

The winner of the 2018 community group section was the South Grafton-based Mend and Make Do Crew and its spokeswoman, Ursula Tunks, said that for many people recycling was a way of surviving.

"The huge issue is there's more than enough to go around on this planet and there's absolutely no reason anyone should be going without," she said.

"For us it's literally redistributing the wealth via what people throw out/donate. The environment is vital to all humans and not wasting anything is an important part of minimising the impact on all the environment.

"The award was an amazing opportunity for our team to get encouragement and acknowledgement that the work we do is valued outside our existing client agency base."

For further information and to download a nomination form, visit http://bit.ly/2XKeACGsustainable Nominations close August 5.