Nominations prove talent is on tap

HARWOOD Hotel licensee Mike Smith is adamant that it is his whole team that make it a great place.

The hotel has been named as a finalist in the AHA awards, getting nominations for Best Casual Dining country north, and Chef of the Year Country for Nigel Bowring.

"We're taking chef Nigel, and our kitchen manager Laura down to Sydney on November 20 for the whole Academy Awards affair, then back the next day and back into it, hopefully with a gong under our belt," he said.

"I can't stress enough, it's about the collective, without the whole crew you can't do things like this. It's everyone's nomination and everyone's quite proud they've contributed."

The judging process was anonymous, and took into account service, food, quality and everything else about the pub.

For Nigel's nomination, a celebrity chef to interview, choosing a dish off the menu and also Nigel's signature dish.

"Chef got to make his vegetable stack, which the judge absolute fell in love with," Mike said.

"The two awards also get us a nomination for hotel of the year, which is across everyone so it's a big deal."

Mike said that the nominations were good for the staff and good for the town, who were also rightfully proud of their nomination - the only one for the Clarence Valley.

And while the vegetable stack impressed the judges, Mike said he still had a favourite meal from the menu.

"I love the lamb cutlets. We do everything ourselves and it's just delicious," he said.