Non-compliant works at airport addressed

THERE COULD be a new airport manager taking the reins of the Clarence Valley Regional Airport soon.

Clarence Valley Council voted to recruit an airport manager at the full council meeting on Tuesday night.

The decision was made by the selection panel to employ an airport manager because a contracted manager would exceed council's current financial position.

The former airport manager, Geoff Smith, resigned after getting another job out west.

Council plan to complete works on the house located within the airport land which will be used as part of the recruitment to the position of airport manager. The property will be offered at a suitable rent.

The house was previously rented through a local real estate but is currently vacant and is in need of significant repairs.

A full assessment of the building is yet to take place and will be put before council at a later date.

The airport manager position was voted on in conjunction with two other issues impacting the airport at this time.

Councillors also allocated to allocate $20,000 to enable 'rectification works' at the airport as a requirement of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

When conducting a review of the site in 2017, CASA found two safety issues that are not compliant.

Council must:

Remove concrete pads from former lighting systems. There are a number of redundant concrete pads on the runway area and these have been identified as a hazard within the travelled surface and must be removed. This work was quoted at $14,900.

Modify the ground surface around lighting transformer box. The ground surface adjacent to the transformer box used for the ground lighting is sitting proud of the surface and it must be no greater than 25mm. Work needs to be completed to reshape the ground to prevent the hazard. This is quoted as $5000.

Council also voted to seek quotations for the development of a master plan of the Clarence Valley Regional Airport to be reported to the 2018 council meeting.