Norma gets the chocolates for work

NORMA Jenkins reckons it’s the grey hair that means she gets mistaken for a resident of Mareeba Aged Care in ­Maclean.

Soon to turn 90, she is quick to turn it away, and buys her own lunch from the cafe on her visits.

Ms Jenkins visits the facility weekly, and her volunteer work has been recognised by being awarded the Clarence Valley Local Hero Award.

“I take chocolates and fruit and magazines that I pass on,” she said.

“That’s all.”

There’s one more thing that she’s known for around the building, and that’s her gift to talk and communicate with the residents.

‘They want to know what’s going on outside,” she said.

“So I tell them — all about the new bridge and the new shopping centre.

“I guess I’m a pretty good talker.”

And while her cheery smile and talk brightens the day for many residents, she said she gets just as much out of it.

“I get a lot out of it,” she said.

“They really make my day.

“They’re probably only pleased to see me for the chocolates, but I’ll get them any way I can.”

And while she was a bit cranky about being nominated, humble for what she does, she said she was ­astounded she won.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said.

And while she said she didn’t believe her work was worthy, she believed that by doing little things, everyone could help out their community.

“I think more people should do it, especially up here,” she said.

“You’ve just got to talk to people, and they just love it – and I don’t mind to talk, even if I get told off a few times.”

Ms Jenkins has been visiting Mareeba for the past nine years, and even purchased a motorised scooter recently to help her get up the entrance to perform her work.