Sex doll brothel sparks outrage

Aura Dolls claims to have a total of six sex dolls on its website, which span different ethnicities. Picture: Aura Dolls

A SEX doll brothel that claims to be the first of its kind in North America is setting up shop in Toronto to the outrage of local residents.

In just over a week from now, the business will open its doors to patrons on a Canadian street home to nail salons, a massage parlour, and dry cleaners, according to CityNews.

‘Aura Dolls' will open its brothel on this street in Toronto's north end on September 8. Picture: CityNews

The company behind the brothel, Aura Dolls, charges $110 for one doll for 30 minutes, with rates spiking up to $1320 for four hours with two dolls.

There are a total of six, lifelike silicone dolls to choose from - each with its own online profile complete with a name, photo and description.

They include the dark-haired Anna, who is advertised as being "busty, romantic, and spontaneous," and Scarlett, a blonde touted as "the absolute American dream", reported The Sun.

"We operate similar to a brothel where guests come in, they have their own room," Aura Dolls' marketing director Claire Lee told CityNews.

It follows similar sex doll brothels in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany which have proven just as controversial amid criticism that they dehumanise and objectify women.

Ms Lee noted that Aura Dolls was aware of these concerns.

"At the end it's just a doll. I see it more as a way for men to fulfil their fantasies," she said.

"We try to focus on the fact that since we have this service, for men who have these dark, violent fantasies, instead of putting out the urge to act aggressively, they can do something like this which is safe for everyone."

The company adds that the dolls are "highly sanitised" but that condoms are still "highly recommended".

Aura Dolls says it will offer a discrete service that involves customers entering via a private entrance at the back and using a buzzer system to exit - but locals aren't convinced.

Toronto City Councillor John Filion claims the "disgusting" sex doll brothel - once opened - would be breaking city bylaws, not to mention putting families at risk.

"No, they're not at all legal. It's an illegal use. And if there's any confusion about that, they will be getting a letter from the city very soon," he told Canada's CBC.

"It is clearly not a legal use. It's not permitted under the zoning bylaw and it fits the definition of adult entertainment parlour, for which you require a license - and they certainly would not get one."

Cr Filion went on to state that the business was near "an intersection where about 25,000 people live, all kinds of families, four elementary schools are very near by."

He continued: "You know, people shouldn't really need to be out on a walk with their families and try to explain to their kids why someone is having sex with a (silicone) doll".

But Aura Dolls insists it's not breaking any laws, adding that the only restriction around the business of sex dolls is that they don't use childlike dolls that appear underage or are below a certain height limit.

But city officials told CityNews that the business was not licensed with the city, putting it in danger of closing down.

Residents also added that they plan to start a petition to shut down the brothel, which has been placing posters around town in an effort to drum up interest ahead of its September 8 opening.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.