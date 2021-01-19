North braced for flooding from erratic Cyclone Kimi

Specialist rescue crews and winch helicopters have been deployed around north Queensland amid fears recent rainfall will worsen the flood risk of the "unusually unpredictable" Tropical Cyclone Kimi.

Kimi was downgraded to category 1 late last night; by 11pm it had lessened while sitting about 140km north northeast of Townsville, with wind gusts of 100km/h still being recorded.

The Bureau of Meteorology also reported that Kimi had shown "a weakening trend" in the late hours of Monday night, with the decline expected to continue throughout Tuesday.

It was unlikely to cross the coast.

A cyclone warning was current for Innisfail to Ayr late yesterday, and a cyclone watch was issued for Ayr to Bowen.

The bureau also issued a flood watch for catchments between Innisfail to Bowen for yesterday and today, with authorities fearing recent rainfall would worsen the flood risk associated with the cyclone.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the "unusually unpredictable" cyclone was changing tack "every three hours or so".

Mr Ryan said that because many affected catchments were already saturated, the risk of riverine flooding and localised flash flooding from the cyclone was increased.

Specialised swiftwater rescue crews have been deployed across north Queensland with affected councils offering sandbags to residents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said SES, police and two winch helicopters were also on standby.

The Bureau of Meteorology was last night expecting Kimi to remain offshore "meandering in the ocean" near Townsville before weakening and moving north up the coast as a tropical low.

However forecaster Laura Boekel said that because there was so much uncertainty, it remained possible Kimi could cross the coast as a category 2 cyclone.

Nicky Bowen on the Strand, Townsville, awaits Cyclone Kimi. Picture Scott Radford-Chisholm

The bureau yesterday warned the cyclone would bring destructive winds up to 150km/h, gales with gusts up to 120km/h, heavy rainfall of up to 300mm, flash flooding and abnormally high tides.

Cassowary Coast Division 1 councillor Barry Barnes said his greatest concern was flooding of the region's rivers.

"We've never had them so full before we've had a bit of a low. But our main ones are the Tully and Hull (Rivers), and they're already sitting at about 75, 80 per cent full," he said.

"The ground is very saturated and my other concern is the banana farms, a bit of wind will knock those trees over."

Panic-buyers had stripped shopping centres, including Hermit Park Woolworths where toilet paper shelves were stripped bare.

Further north in Ingham, frantic customers had bought almost every loaf of bread from Woolworths, while in Cardwell the local IGA was swamped by last-minute preppers stocking up on canned food, tissues and long life items.

Queensland Rail closed its Kuranda Range line yesterday, while a number of flights out of Cairns airport were cancelled or rescheduled as a precaution to the cyclone. Townsville Airport was closed from 10pm.

