Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire.
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire. Tania Peno
News

Bundaberg home engulfed by flames

Carolyn Booth
Crystal Jones
by and
26th Jul 2019 10:56 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire after flames tore through the Mt Perry Rd property on Friday night.

Fire crews were still on scene dousing the flames late last night, with the fire reported to emergency services about 8.40pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no one was believed to be inside when the fire was reported to emergency services and no one is understood to be injured.

Ambulance, fire crews and police as well as Ergon Energy remained on scene at the corner of Mt Perry Rd and One Mile Rd.

Police will treat the blaze as suspicious until proven otherwise.

fire north bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SEEING BLUE: Club legend remembers bloodthirsty rivalry

    premium_icon SEEING BLUE: Club legend remembers bloodthirsty rivalry

    Rugby League Max Lollback goes to every Ghosts game at McGuren Field, and he still remembers the feel of a local derby against the Rebels

    Clarence Valley move heals wounds from Bali bombing loss

    premium_icon Clarence Valley move heals wounds from Bali bombing loss

    News Positive outlook carries Melanie beyond a dark chapter of her life.

    SPOTLIGHT: Meet some of our missing dogs

    SPOTLIGHT: Meet some of our missing dogs

    Pets & Animals The stories of some of Valley's beloved pets reported missing

    Owners urged to padlock gates

    Owners urged to padlock gates

    Pets & Animals The way pets are going missing has changed, says animal pound