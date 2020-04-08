Menu
READY TO GO: Jye Barlow and Toby Barlow, NCAS Basketball Athletes study the first education module which was released last week. Photo: NCAS
North Coast Academy of Sport takes training online

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
SOME of the North Coast’s most promising athletes have swapped the sporting field for a keyboard to help them stay on their game.

The North Coast Academy of Sport is offering all current athletes access to an extensive online education program that covers a range of areas.

Acting executive chairman of the academy, Dr Dave Arthur, said it was important to keep athletes connected in these challenging times.

“While the action on the field has had to be cancelled, we felt it extremely important to keep the athletes engaged and motivated,” Dr Arthur said.

“Athletes are being offered fortnightly, online programs covering nutrition, media for athletes, youth leadership, sports psychology, financial fitness for athletes, drugs and integrity in sport sports medicine and injury prevention.

“Each module is quite detailed and will provide a valuable foundation as the athletes progress their careers.”

NCAS covers a region from Port Macquarie in the South to Tweed Head in the North and involves more than 250 athletes across 10 separate sporting excellence programs, from netball and basketball to golf and para sport.

“While it is disappointing that we are unable to provide sporting opportunities to the athletes, we have grasped this time to highlight that there are a myriad of off-field elements and qualities that go into being a successful athlete,” he said.

For more information, head to ncas.org.au.

