Sport

North Coast AFL offers opportunities for girls

NEW HORIZONS: AFL North Coast hopes to attract more females to the sport for next season.
NEW HORIZONS: AFL North Coast hopes to attract more females to the sport for next season. Contributed
Matthew Elkerton
by

AUSSIE RULES: Australia's fastest growing female sport is coming to Grafton with a series of AFL come and try sessions planned between October and December.

Just like the rest of the nation, North Coast women and girls have flocked to AFL with fantastic attendances at similar sessions earlier in the year.

A four team Youth Girls competition started this season with over 100 registered players, and with 65 women having played in exhibition matches in 2017, plans are afoot to start a North Coast Women's competition in 2018.

AFL development manager for Northern NSW Matt Crawley said the response had been excellent.

"Every time we've run a session we've had new ladies come and join in and we get new people contact us regularly,” he said.

"Interest is definitely growing and these sessions will give more women and girls the chance to try.”

Sessions are being run by female development staff and are non-contact.

Not only will people have the chance to learn the skills of the sport it's also a great chance to keep fit over summer with the physical demands of footy including running and jumping.

Grafton has already unearthed a crop of AFL starlets led by Lily Doyle and Georgia Breward, who only recently took part in Gold Coast Suns Under 18s girls trials.

The sessions will be run at Grafton's Ellem Oval on November 6, November 18 and December 12 from 6pm.

For more information go to the North Coast Women's AFL Facebook page.

Topics:  afl north coast aussie rules georgia breward grafton tigers lily doyle women's afl

Grafton Daily Examiner
HIGHLIGHTS: Jacaranda Thursday

HIGHLIGHTS: Jacaranda Thursday

Did you miss out on Jacaranda Thursday? Fortunately, we've captured all the action

Lightning strikes fire in Valley

NPWS and RFS are working on containing a fire near Dalmorton.

Mother nature may be responsible for fire in Marara

'Too scared to sleep': magistrate reveals secret battle

Magistrate David Heilpern.

He would wake screaming and panicked after nightmares about cases

The ugly reality about buying an iPhone X today

Customers wait in line for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at the Apple Store in Sydney. Longer queues are expected for the iPhone X launch on November 3. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

THOUSANDS of Australians are expected to queue around Apple Stores

Local Partners

BLINKERS ON: Six out of eight prizes to local gallopers

In Blinkers Off, our Grafton Racing insider takes a closer look at the results from local trainers on the North Coast.

COLUMN: Mix up what you do to make life fun

Stuart Watson has lost a 24kg over the last 12 weeks through the Max's Challenge held at Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks.

Causley back with another instalment of Stronger Body, Stronger Mind

West Ham to exploit Liverpool frailties, says Bilic

West Ham's manager Slaven Bilic is under pressure to get results.

West Ham to go on the attack.