North Coast AFL offers opportunities for girls

NEW HORIZONS: AFL North Coast hopes to attract more females to the sport for next season.

AUSSIE RULES: Australia's fastest growing female sport is coming to Grafton with a series of AFL come and try sessions planned between October and December.

Just like the rest of the nation, North Coast women and girls have flocked to AFL with fantastic attendances at similar sessions earlier in the year.

A four team Youth Girls competition started this season with over 100 registered players, and with 65 women having played in exhibition matches in 2017, plans are afoot to start a North Coast Women's competition in 2018.

AFL development manager for Northern NSW Matt Crawley said the response had been excellent.

"Every time we've run a session we've had new ladies come and join in and we get new people contact us regularly,” he said.

"Interest is definitely growing and these sessions will give more women and girls the chance to try.”

Sessions are being run by female development staff and are non-contact.

Not only will people have the chance to learn the skills of the sport it's also a great chance to keep fit over summer with the physical demands of footy including running and jumping.

Grafton has already unearthed a crop of AFL starlets led by Lily Doyle and Georgia Breward, who only recently took part in Gold Coast Suns Under 18s girls trials.

The sessions will be run at Grafton's Ellem Oval on November 6, November 18 and December 12 from 6pm.

For more information go to the North Coast Women's AFL Facebook page.