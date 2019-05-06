North Coast art sale aids NZ shooting victims

IN MEMORY: David Hickson grew up in Christchurch and wanted to help the victims of the mosque shootings in the best way he knew, through art.

IN MEMORY: David Hickson grew up in Christchurch and wanted to help the victims of the mosque shootings in the best way he knew, through art. Kathryn Lewis

OCEAN Shores artist David Hickson grew up in Christchurch and it was the emotional toll of the recent mosque shootings that pushed him to play a part in helping the victims.

After watching the Christchurch community memorialise the victims, Mr Hickson said he was moved to acknowledge their loss in his own backyard.

"It made me quite emotional,” he said. "For artists on the North Coast, we know the artists' community, the community in general, is welcoming, is accepting of diversity, of religions of all persuasions. We are not a community that is wanting to be exclusively Anglo or Christian.”

Mr Hickson was one of 50 artists from the North Coast who donated works to an auction held at Grafton Regional Gallery on Saturday, some valued up to $800.

"So far we've raised over $5700,” he said.

"We had some online pre-bids from people who couldn't make it to the show, and others bidding on the day.”

He said about 20 per cent of the work was still available at a fixed price via the website salaamfundraiser.com. The exhibition is open until May 19.

All profits will be donated directly to Victim Support New Zealand.