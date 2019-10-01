Menu
POWER: North Coast's Taylor Gilbert winds up the bowl for North Coast last year.
North Coast battles tough opposition in NSW Country comp

Mitchell Keenan
1st Oct 2019 3:33 PM
CRICKET: The inaugural Cricket NSW Youth Championships have been taking place across the Clarence Valley this week, with under-14s from across the state producing some brilliant displays across the grounds.

North Coast Cricket Council is a side selected from talented juniors between Iluka and Macksville, with a number of Clarence Valley cricketers in the squad.

North Coast's under-14 side took on the Hunter Valley at McKittrick Park in their opening game on Sunday but fell to the southern side 6-103 to 6-124.

They were unlucky in their second match on Sunday, falling by a score of 8-110 against Lake Macquarie, who made 4-111.

Day two proved to be a much better day for the side, after racking up 5-126 to bowl Newcastle out 10-70 off the back of Kurt Stenett's 64 not out.

North Coast fell in their last two games to tough Central Coast and Mid North Coast opposition.

North Coast's under-15 side start their campaign tomorrow with an opener against Hunter Valley at McKittrick Park at 10am, before a second-round fixture against Lake Macquarie in the afternoon.

