26°
News

North Coast council rate rises in hands of IPART

27th Feb 2017 6:04 AM
FINANCES: Ways to grow your retirement fund
FINANCES: Ways to grow your retirement fund kenteegardin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO Northern Rivers councils were named with eight councils across the state that applied for rate rises to fund a host of improvements across the shires.

Ballina and Byron Shire Council's had submitted an application this week to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to increase rates above the rate peg of 1.5% for 2017/2018.

The increase, if approved, will enable the two councils to permanently increase the rate base to accrue higher general revenue to pay for vital works

Ballina Shire Council aims to renew core infrastructure and improve the health of waterways by increasing its general revenue by 17.64% over three years .

Neighbouring Byron Shire Council proposed to use its extra income for general shire maintenance and additional asset renewal.

 

To achieve, the council requested a 33.55% cumulative increase over four years.

These special rate variations can be permanent or temporary, and are assessed against Office of Local Government guidelines.

IPART chairman Dr Peter Boxall said all applications will be determined by mid-May and could be applied to rates for the 2017-18 year.

"Each application will be carefully assessed against the criteria established by the Office of Local Government with councils required to demonstrate the need for and the purpose of the additional revenue, evidence of community consultation and an assessment of the impact on affected ratepayers," Dr Boxall said.

Those who want to make submissions directly to IPART have four weeks from when the , and these submissions will be considered as part of our determination.

Full details about the assessment criteria for special variations, the detailed proposals submitted by each council and how to lodge a submission can be found on the IPART website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina shire council byron shire council council ipart northern rivers councils rate rises special variations

When can I get NBN: Finally website will tell you

When can I get NBN: Finally website will tell you

WHEN can we get NBN? It's probably the question most asked throughout households across Australia

Valley's airport touted as a centre of excellence

A REX flight arrives at Grafton airportPhoto: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner

Passenger numbers up but profits nosedive

Final defence witness to appear in Grafton murder trial

Supreme Court murder trial enters its last days

BRING HER DOWN: Big falls forecast for upcoming week

Rain pelted down.

Big falls predicted for coast

Local Partners

Clarence teen showgirls come back winners

Maclean junior Showgirl takes out the Group One Miss Teen title

Cars toot during Lismore street protest

Hundreds march through the Lismore CBD on Saturday in support of refugees

Hundreds march in support of refugees

10 things to do this weekend

ON TOUR: Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will play in Grafton this weekend as part of their Sooner or Later tour.

Looking for something to do?

Celebrating the Clarence Valley's unique story

Lynn Baker and Penny the detection dog. Penny will be in Grafton during Heritage Near Me Roadshow which arrive in early March. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Week-long celebration of Clarence Valley's heritage

Newcastle outfit to make Yamba go 'Crazy'

GROOVY POP: Crazy Old Maurice is take to the stage at the Pacific Hotel Sunday afternoon.

Looking for a way to spend a cruisy Sunday arvo?

Married At First Sight couple flouts the rules

ONE couple is openly flouting the rules of Nine's series. Their kind-of-not-really-a-breakup has confused the experts, their fellow contestants, and Australia.

The one film that could beat La La Land

Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the movie Moonlight.

OSCARS 2017 predictions: Who will win on the big night?

Actor Bill Paxton has died aged 61

Bill Paxton at the premiere of "Captain Phillips".

American actor and director Bill Paxton has died at 61 due

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films most likely to win at Oscars.

Family pleas for ACA to cancel show on daughter's murderer

A screen grab from A Current Affair’s Facebook promo for the Malcolm Naden story airing Monday night.

Mick Peet felt sick to his stomach

Can rightful winner Moonlight take out Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

How to be spooky and sing like a man

Spooky Men's Chorale, looking a little less spooky, on Saturday morning at their masterclass.

A masterclass on how to be a spooky man (or woman).

Neat, Sweet and Complete

4 Lady Beatrice Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $469,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac this residence is surprisingly spacious and has been fitted out with loads of extras like ducted airconditioning, solar hot water...

HOMESTEAD ON 3 WATERFRONT ACRES

12 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 4 3 4 $675,000

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED This immaculately presented character homestead is set on a three acre waterfront block in a private rural setting. The...

RIVERSIDE HOBBY FARM

4380 Lawrence Road, Woodford Island 2463

3 1 8 Auction

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! Riverside Hobby Farm is a unique approx ten acre lifestyle property located in a rural setting with no imposing...

SUPERB COMMERCIAL SITE IN ILUKA

60 - 62 Spenser Street, Iluka 2466

Commercial TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set ... Auction

TRUSTEE SAYS SELL ! This unique two lot corner property is set on a 2,023 m2 prime commercial site, zoned B2-Local Centre at the gateway to Iluka`s CBD.

When Only the Best Will Do!

467 Great Marlow Road, Great Marlow 2460

Rural 5 2 4 Price On...

Located less than 15 minutes from the city centre of Grafton is this impressive, no expense spared, Rural property. The grande design sits high above the banks...

Fall in love with Yesterday

36 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 FASTRAK

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is quite the treat for an ageless beauty. Low set brick home with Single lock up garage and carport/ entertaining area. This home...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 FASTRAK

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

Stylish Home, Sought After Address

22 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 Price Reduced...

This bright spacious family home is located in a desirable address, where quality homes surround and just a short walk to the Clarence River and parks. Northerly...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

Mining downturn hitting mum and dad investors

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Historic home 'Fairweather' up for action

Fairweather

Historic property owned for last 35 years up for sale

A piece of Clarence Valley heritage up for grabs

The historic house \"Ravensford\" located at 36 Villiers St in Grafton is currently on the market at McKimms Real Estate.

Take a look inside iconic home 'Ravenford'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!