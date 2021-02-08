North Coast family business hoping to move into Yamba

Yamba could be home to Australian-owned and operated Tweed Bait Pty should a development application get the green light.

A development application for a bait processing and cold storage facility in Yamba has been submitted to Clarence Valley Council.

Application DA2021/0055 was made earlier this year by Australian family-owned and operated company Tweed Bait Pty Ltd.

According to the submitted documents, the $3.8 million industrial development will include a one-story, nine-metre-high building in Yamba’s industrial complex on Deering Street.

Plans for DA2021/0055 show several cold storage areas for the proposed processing facility.

The facility will also bring eight new jobs to the region and operate seven days a week between 7am to 6pm.

Tweed Bait Pty Ltd commenced in 1967 with founder Ray Lederhose operating from small premises at South Tweed Heads. Today, the company has over 3,000 locations.

In 2019 the business purchased a block of land in Yamba with the view to relocate from Iluka to Yamba and create a purpose-built factory with state-of-the-art machinery only five minutes from their vessel’s mooring.

Members of the community have until February 19 to submit their comments on the proposal.